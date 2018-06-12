PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $116.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 17th. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Shares of PPG Industries traded down $0.40, hitting $103.53, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,211,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $100.36 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 442,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,943,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

