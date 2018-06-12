ProCurrency (PROC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,966.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. ProCurrency has a market cap of $426,966.00 and approximately $19,559.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.11016000 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2017. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,005,746,936 coins and its circulating supply is 98,562,141 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

