Prologis (PLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 17th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $555.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.42 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 67.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 3,618 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $236,653.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,580.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $2,346,363. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,652,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,151,000 after purchasing an additional 638,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

