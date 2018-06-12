Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) in a report issued on Friday, June 1st, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV opened at $1.83 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Get Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV alerts:

About Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 196 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.6 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.