ValuEngine Lowers PROSIEBENSAT1 MED. (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PROSIEBENSAT1 MED. (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of PROSIEBENSAT1 MED. stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. PROSIEBENSAT1 MED. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th.

About PROSIEBENSAT1 MED.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales segments. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

