Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $19.41 Million Stake in PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.22% of PTC worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $636,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $276,499.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,817.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,778 shares of company stock worth $10,967,374. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on PTC from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.67, reaching $93.52, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,450. PTC has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.16%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that PTC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

