PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. PureVidz has a market cap of $202,458.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033642 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

