Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc Issued By Desjardins (DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$60.87 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.15.

In related news, insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of BRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total value of C$370,498.50. Also, Director Edward Michael Philip sold 32,000 shares of BRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.83, for a total transaction of C$1,978,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,325 shares of company stock worth $3,566,259.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.