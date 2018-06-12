Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Burlington Raised by SunTrust Banks (BURL)

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Burlington’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. Burlington’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Burlington in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Burlington in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of Burlington opened at $156.01 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Burlington has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Burlington in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Burlington in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Burlington in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

In related news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $1,738,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $2,742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,273 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,586.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $7,664,726. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an apparel and home product retailer. Its products include ladies sportswear, menswear, coats, family footwear and youth apparel, as well as baby furniture, accessories, home decor and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

