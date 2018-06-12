Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dollar General Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Binder now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Shares of Dollar General opened at $95.92 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $65.97 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,142.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $181,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

