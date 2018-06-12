Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Guess Boosted by Analyst (GES)

Guess (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Guess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Guess in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of Guess opened at $22.48 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guess has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Guess had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Guess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Guess in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Guess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Guess Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

