Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.57.

Quantenna Communications opened at $16.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $589.43 million, a PE ratio of -840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $448,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quantenna Communications by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 645,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 171,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

