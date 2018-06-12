QuinStreet (QNST) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.03

News headlines about QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QuinStreet earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3449560595251 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

QuinStreet opened at $13.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a PE ratio of -228.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $313,898.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,945.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,718 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,846,206.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 821,416 shares of company stock worth $10,289,923. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

