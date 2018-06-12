Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNGR. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ranger Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.32. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

