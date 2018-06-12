Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Insider Sells 105,202 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,056,160.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 37,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,934,959.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,203 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $411,105.05.

On Friday, March 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 24,218 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $3,100,388.36.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 27,421 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $3,511,533.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,671. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.60.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in RBC Bearings by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

