REBL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. REBL has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REBL has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One REBL token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00657761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00228132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00099099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About REBL

REBL was first traded on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,057,810 tokens. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Token Store, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

