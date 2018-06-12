Red Eléctrica de Espańa (RDEIY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Red Eléctrica de Espańa (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

RDEIY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.54. Red Eléctrica de Espańa has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Red Eléctrica de Espańa Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

