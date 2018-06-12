Redfin (RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $137.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Redfin posted sales of $104.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $477.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $606.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $574.88 million to $620.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

NASDAQ:RDFN remained flat at $$22.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10. Redfin has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $512,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,883,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

