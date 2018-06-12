Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,045,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 819,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.53. 349,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $1,997,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,008 shares of company stock valued at $44,355,567. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays set a $290.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $361.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.88.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

