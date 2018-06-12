Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.48% and a negative net margin of 94,318.05%. analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 13,974,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

