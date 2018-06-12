Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $95.53 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

