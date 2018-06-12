Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBCAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Hovde Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.45. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Arnold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $131,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,617.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 23.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A during the first quarter worth $820,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,605,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

