Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2018 – Cheniere Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Following the comprehensive Q1 beat, we are upgrading our investment thesis on Cheniere Energy to a 'Buy'. The natural gas exporter beat expectations on robust production volumes and strong pricing. Cheniere Energy – with its first-mover advantage in exporting liquefied natural gas from the U.S. – is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth. The company is the only LNG exporter of the U.S. and plans to turn the natural gas glut into export revolution, currently exporting to over 20 countries. Further, Cheniere Energy's long-term contracts protect its future income, while offering excellent cash flow visibility. The company's gas supply deals with Poland, Lithuania, South Korea, China and India is likely to boost its revenue growth trajectory in the coming years. Consequently, we think Cheniere Energy offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

5/8/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Cheniere Energy was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy opened at $62.76 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,873.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

