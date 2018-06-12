Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/1/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/16/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/27/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2018 – Pattern Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group opened at $18.51 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $111.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 2,295,069 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,994,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,356,000 after buying an additional 1,674,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,870,000 after buying an additional 766,256 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 489,274 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

