Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.