Head-To-Head Comparison: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) & Telaria (TLRA)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telaria has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Telaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $10.95 billion 1.43 $974.31 million $1.27 13.33 Telaria $43.80 million 5.24 $2.22 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Telaria.

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telaria does not pay a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Telaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Telaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Telaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Publicis Groupe and Telaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 3 2 0 2.40 Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Telaria has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Telaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telaria is more favorable than Publicis Groupe.

Summary

Telaria beats Publicis Groupe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business. The company also provides media consulting/media planning and media buying services. In addition, it is involved in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and intranets, online direct marketing consulting, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and all forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of communications in the areas of healthcare and well-being under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in consumer goods, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

