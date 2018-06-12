Reviewing The Coca-Cola (KO) and Diageo (DEO)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 4.23% 39.54% 9.25% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $35.41 billion 5.32 $1.25 billion $1.91 23.10 Diageo $23.15 billion 3.97 $3.38 billion $5.52 26.77

Diageo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Coca-Cola pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diageo pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Coca-Cola and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 10 12 0 2.55 Diageo 0 5 6 0 2.55

The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus target price of $49.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Diageo has a consensus target price of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Diageo.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Diageo on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glacéau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, Glacéau Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.