Comparing Textainer Group (TGH) & Triton International (TRTN)

Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Triton International has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 32.43% 12.30% 2.71% Textainer Group 8.88% 4.10% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triton International and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.16 billion 2.45 $344.59 million $2.78 12.67 Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.94 $19.36 million $0.41 40.61

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Textainer Group. Triton International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Textainer Group does not pay a dividend. Triton International pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triton International and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Textainer Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Triton International presently has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Textainer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than Triton International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triton International beats Textainer Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its total fleet consisted of 3,429,796 containers and chassis representing 5,648,987 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

