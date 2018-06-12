Rite Aid (RAD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rite Aid earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9769116321866 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Rite Aid traded down $0.02, hitting $1.72, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,734. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

