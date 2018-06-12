Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 192,853 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 192,853 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $3,594,779.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,223,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 543,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,934. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,032,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 39.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 488,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.