RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in RPC by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in RPC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,693.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

