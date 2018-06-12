Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $832.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $832.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.31 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $802.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $217,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company that engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through three divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

