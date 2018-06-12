Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of SAP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $120.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.25. SAP had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. SAP’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SAP will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 7,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SAP by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 241,605 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 11,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,099,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,943,000 after acquiring an additional 176,456 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

