Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $49,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $661,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 1,851,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,888. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.33). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

