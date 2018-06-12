Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 144.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 5.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL traded down $0.03, hitting $38.46, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 245,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,904. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

