Scorecoin (SCORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,767.00

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Scorecoin has a market cap of $117,767.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Scorecoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.01530590 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008510 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Scorecoin Profile

SCORE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark.

Scorecoin Coin Trading

Scorecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

