Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group opened at $59.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.35 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 10,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

