Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMI. Citigroup lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

Shares of SMI stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.12. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.07 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 68,550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.