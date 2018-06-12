Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sibanye Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sibanye Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Sibanye Gold opened at $2.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sibanye Gold has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $716.94 million and a P/E ratio of -69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $2,384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 178,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 826,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 647,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

