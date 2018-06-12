SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.26 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $48.26 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIRIN LABS Token token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, YoBit and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00641771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 573,145,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,258,029 tokens. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIRIN LABS Token Token Trading

SIRIN LABS Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIRIN LABS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIRIN LABS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

