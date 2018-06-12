SLM (SLM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SLM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.6881341717778 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.35 million. SLM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.85%. analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Goode sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $53,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,775 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

