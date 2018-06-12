Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Victory Capital (VCTR) Share Price

News stories about Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Victory Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.1570699565414 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

