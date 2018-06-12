Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Intertechnology earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1843625351709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.