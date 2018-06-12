Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Emcor Group (EME) Share Price

Media stories about Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emcor Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.921846277586 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of EME stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Emcor Group has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

