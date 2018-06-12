Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Masimo (MASI) Share Price

News coverage about Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masimo earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.1082438421396 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Masimo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Masimo to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Masimo opened at $101.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Masimo has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.