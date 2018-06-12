Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landstar System earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0291429068222 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System traded up $0.20, reaching $115.90, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.