Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marchex (MCHX) Share Price

Media coverage about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marchex earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.0550701423904 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Marchex traded up $0.18, hitting $2.95, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 337,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.14. Marchex has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,287 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $64,117.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 123,326 shares of company stock valued at $326,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

