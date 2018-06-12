Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Resource Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 48.4391448389945 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 314,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,011. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

