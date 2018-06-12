Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) Share Price

News articles about NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0061990502875 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 78,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,681. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

