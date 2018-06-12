Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Metropolitan Health Networks (MDF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Metropolitan Health Networks (NYSE:MDF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Metropolitan Health Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 44.8520154607874 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Metropolitan Health Networks alerts:

MDF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday.

About Metropolitan Health Networks

Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc (Metropolitan) is primarily engaged in the business of operating the provider services network (PSN) through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Metcare of Florida, Inc and Continucare Corporation (Continucare). The PSN provides and arranges for the provision of healthcare services to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries in the State of Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Health Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Health Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.